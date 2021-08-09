Analysis and Recommendations on Data Collection: Marginalized and Minority Groups Protection Cluster (March 2021)

Overview

A review of a number of the tools collecting data on marginalized groups, minority groups and clans was conducted between September-December 2020. This report outlines the key issues related to data collection, with particular focus on data collection on minority groups. An overview of the challenges, limitations, opportunities, and recommendations for the following tools: SPMS, PRM, PRMN, DSA, JMCNA, and Anticipatory Action. Also detailed are expected and potential additional data sources. This is followed by some considerations on the use of proxy indicators and their reliability and limitations.

There is need for a more robust evidence base on occurrence of exclusion from assistance and reliable data is fundamental for understanding dynamics that contribute to exclusion, identifying risks and occurrences, and developing mitigation measures. In 2020 there were stepstaken toward incorporation of marginalized and minority into country wide data collection, this is a positive development with more partners recognizing the need better understand the issue. As noted above there are a number of terms used to gather data on minority and marginalized groups.

A number of tools collect data on marginalization; however, this data is often collected simultaneously with data on vulnerability related to age, gender, disability, and displacement status, resulting in a degree of confusion about who is being considered among the marginalized. However, the rate at which partners are looking at other populations at high risk of marginalization is low and of concern for the Somalia operation—HRP 2021 partners responding to a questionnaire indicated that in considering marginalized groups 34 percent consider ethnicity and 27 percent consider clan affiliation, cumulatively 40 percent considered either ethnicity or clan. There were high rates of inclusion of gender, age and increasingly disability, this is indicative that the concerted effort for inclusion and disaggregation of these variables is having a positive result in raising awareness.

It will also be critical to apply the common terminology to improve the potential for triangulation and collective analysis. Triangulation is of particular importance for data collection on marginalized and minority groups because of the reliance on self-identification by populations and a number of contextual factors that impact on willingness to self-identify, which has significant implications on the reliability of data. Problems with the reliability of data and use of umbrella terminology, unless recognized, can serve to further obscure occurrences of exclusion particularly for marginalized minorities and clans, who may not be considered.