AMISOM troops to distribute medical supplies to Afmadhow, Dhobley communities

Dhobley, 21 November 2020 – Kenyan troops serving under AMISOM has received a consignment of medical supplies for distribution to local communities in Afmadhow and Dhobley towns.

Bancroft Global Development, an American non-governmental organisation that works with AMISOM troops in Somalia, donated the supplies that included prescription drugs and medical equipment.

Brig. Paul Njema, the commander of the AMISOM Kenyan contingent, on Thursday, received the supplies during an event held in Dhobley. Present at the function were senior AMISOM officers and residents of Dhobley.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) serving under AMISOM operate in Sector 2 as the area of responsibility, which covers Lower Jubba, Middle Jubba and Gedo regions of Somalia.

While receiving the supplies, Brig Njema said the supplies would go towards supporting the residents of Afamadhow and the Dhobley General Hospital. Also, part of the donation will support the AMISOM Level II Hospital in Dhobley, which serves AMISOM troops, Somali security forces and area residents.

“We are grateful to our partners, including Bancroft Global Development and local authorities for the support and partnership as we work towards a gradual hand over of security responsibilities to Somali security forces,” said Brig Njema.

Also, during the event, Brig. Njema donated dancing costumes to a troupe of female folk dancers based in Dhobley town.

Capt. Purity Kilinda, the AMISOM KDF Female Engagement Team leader, noted that the costumes would enhance the appearance of the female entertainers and support their efforts to generate income.

“Women are the pillars of the family. As such, empowering women results in developed families and a developed nation,” she added.