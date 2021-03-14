AMISOM troops deliver water and foodstuffs to residents of Bura Hache in Somalia

Bura Hache, Friday 12 March 2021 – Kenyan troops serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have supplied clean potable water and foodstuffs to the residents of Bura Hache and Gherille in Gedo region of Somalia, benefiting over 400 households.

The area is currently experiencing acute shortage of clean water and the intervention by AMISOM troops, seeks to alleviate the hardships by ensuring that the local community has access to clean and safe water for consumption.

The local administration and residents thanked AMISOM troops for their gesture and assured them of their continued collaboration in the fight against terrorism in order to restore peace and stability in Somalia.