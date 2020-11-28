AMISOM troops deliver medical supplies to Dhobley General Hospital, IDP camps

Dhobley, 27 November 2020 – Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) troops serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have handed over medical equipment to support the delivery of health services in Jubaland State.

Donated by Bancroft Global Development and Give to the World – two international non-government organisations that work closely with AMISOM– the equipment included crutches, sterilisation kits, delivery kits, surgical instruments and oxygen masks, among others.

Noor Bihi, the Director of Dhobley General Hospital, said the donated equipment would boost the hospital’s ability to extend health services to the community, and commended the cordial working relationship between the hospital management and AMISOM.

“AMISOM are our close friends with whom we work very closely. Over the years, AMISOM has helped our people here in Jubaland a lot. Today, they have brought us high quality medicines and this is not the first or second time for AMISOM to come to our help”, said Bihi.

Brigadier Paul Njema, the AMISOM Kenyan contingent commander said that the provision of health is essential for peace and development in society, and pledged AMISOM’s support to development initiatives across Somalia.

Meanwhile, the AMISOM Kenyan contingent also donated relief items to support efforts to combat COVID-19 in internally displaced people’s camps in Dhobley.

The items that include plastic hand washing containers, temperature guns, liquid detergent, and bar soap will support over 5,000 displaced people living in Dahirow and Athar camps.

Brig. Njema, the AMISOM Kenyan contingent commander, encouraged the community members to observe the COVID-19 prevention measures because, in the absence of a vaccine or cure, observing laid-down preventative measures was critical.

“The purpose of this visit is to hand over COVID-19 relief items to members of this community. The relief items include soap and water containers so that the community can continue to prevent themselves from contracting COVID-19,” Brig Njema said