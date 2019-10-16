16 Oct 2019

AMISOM trains officers to combat conflict-related sexual violence

Report
from African Union Mission in Somalia
Published on 13 Oct 2019 View Original

Dhobley, 13 October 2019 – The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has conducted an awareness training for its military personnel in Dhobley, southern Somalia, to protect civilians against conflict-related sexual violence and mainstream gender into their operations.

The three-day training organised by the AMISOM Force Headquarters Gender Office, in collaboration with the AMISOM Protection, Human Rights and Gender (HRPG) cluster, took place on 11 October and was attended by about 175 AMISOM servicemen and 35 officers.

The AMISOM Gender Officer, Maj. Patricia Musendo, AMISOM Protection Officer, Ms. Gloria Jaase-Nkundanyirazo, and AMISOM Head of Security Sector Reforms, Hamouda Mohammed Kanu, facilitated the training.

The training aimed to orient AMISOM personnel on issues related to gender concepts, sexual abuse, and exploitation, prevention of conflict-related sexual violence, gender mainstreaming, sexual exploitation and abuse, and security sector reforms.

“The officers and men were eager to learn about issues related to gender, prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse and conflict-related sexual violence and security sector reforms,” noted Maj. Musendo.

Ms. Nkundanyirazo, in her presentation, highlighted the role of AMISOM in protecting women, children, and internally displaced persons. She also sensitised the military personnel about AMISOM’s role in preventing conflict-related sexual violence and AMISOM’s zero-tolerance policy to sexual exploitation and abuse.

According to Hamouda Mohammed Kanu, the Head of the Security Sector Reforms, the training was a prerequisite for AMISOM personnel.

Lt. Mwanaisha Mahu, the AMISOM Gender Officer, expressed hope that the participants would apply the acquired knowledge to support the mission in fulfilling its mandate. “I hope the lessons will have a positive impact on our soldiers and officers and enable them to perform their day-to-day duties,” said Lt. Mwanaisha.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.