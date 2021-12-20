AMISOM trains Jubaland caregivers to combat conflict-related sexual violence

Kismayo, 17 December 2021 – The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), in partnership with the Jubaland State Ministry of Women, has conducted training to equip caregivers with knowledge and skills to respond to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases.

The four-day training held in Kismayo attracted twenty-eight caregivers. The training, which closed on Thursday, covered topics on the types of SGBV and consequences, working with survivors, and the role of a case manager.

Other topics included SGBV case management, coordination and implementation, the best interest of the child in SGBV case management, survivor-centred approach and its principles.

The AMISOM Gender Officer and lead facilitator, Gloria Jaase, noted that the training aimed to identify and address challenges that caregivers of SGBV survivors encounter.

“This training is focusing on service providers working with survivors of sexual and gender-based violence as well working with child survivors of sexual violence. It intends to impart skills on working with survivors and observe guiding principles. We also emphasise a survivor-centred approach to support survivors of SGBV,” Jaase said.

A representative from the Jubaland State’s Ministry of Information and Public Awareness, Ahmed Mohamed Dahir, hailed the training as timely.

“I thank AMISOM for conducting this training, and I ask them for more similar sessions in the coming year 2022. This will increase the number of trainers and ensure the sustainability of interventions against gender-based violence,” said Ahmed.

One of the trainees, Ayan Mohamed Hassan, pledged to apply the knowledge and skills acquired to improve the plight of SGBV survivors.

“SGBV case management is not an easy task, and we will assume the responsibility of imparting the knowledge gained,” said Ayaan.

AMISOM regularly supports skills training to address sexual and gender-based violence and conflict-related sexual violence in Somalia.