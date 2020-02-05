AMISOM, Somali security forces and international partners discuss drawdown and future operations

Mogadishu, 4 February 2020 – The African Union Mission n in Somalia (AMISOM) army and police officers, army chiefs from AMISOM Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs), and Somali security forces have met to discuss future operations and the upcoming draw down of 1000 troops by the end of February 2020.

The military bosses on Monday met in Mogadishu, Somalia as a follow up to the high-level Military Operations Coordination Committee (OCC) meeting in Kampala last week.

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, said, “Following the MOCC, a decision was taken that we get together a technical committee to sit and look into a number of issues including the draw down and how that would impact our operations.”

The National Security Advisor to the President of Somalia, Abdisaid Muse Ali, called for discussions before handing over locations by AMISOM to the Somali security forces. He explained that this would safeguard the gains made over the years to liberated territories that were under the control of terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

“We do not want the sacrifices made to be fruitless,” Abdisaid cautioned.

Maj. Gen. Francis Okello, the Chief of the Plans and Operations Unit in the AU Peace Support Operations Division (AUPSOD), said the impending drawdown of 1000 troops by the end of February 2020 would in doubt affect the operations of AMISOM troops on the ground.