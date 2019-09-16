16 Sep 2019

AMISOM, Somali Police Force tackle gender-based violence

Report
from African Union Mission in Somalia
Published on 11 Sep 2019 View Original

Baidoa, 11 September 2019 – The Somali Police Force with support from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) conducted training to equip law enforcement officers and community members with skills to tackle sexual and gender-based violence.

The four-day capacity-building workshop, facilitated by Somali trainers, was concluded on Tuesday in Baidoa, the capital of the South West State. The workshop attracted 70 participants that included youth, women, religious leaders, police officers, and government officials.

Sexual and gender-based violence especially against women and girls remains an issue of concern in Somalia, due to the long conflict that has led to the displacement of communities and weakened the rule of law. AMISOM continues to support the restoration of peace and security in Somalia and strengthening the capacity of the police and communities to combat sexual and gender-based violence.

The workshop aimed to sensitise participants on their roles in responding to and preventing sexual and gender-based violence. The facilitators examined topics that included gender in the context of Islam, the Somalia Penal Code sections on sexual abuse, among other issues.

The AMISOM Gender Officer, Stella Maranga, said the training would help to promote women’s rights and encourage communities to address violations against women.

“The project aims to disseminate the sexual violence response framework developed by AMISOM. It aims to ensure the community is engaged in the prevention and response to sexual violence,” said Maranga.

One of the facilitators, Farhiya Ahmed Mohamed, a police gender officer, urged participants to share knowledge acquired and support the promotion of human rights in Somalia.

“I hope the participants return to their respective areas of work and get to share the knowledge and skills acquired with their colleagues,” said Farhiya.

Inspector of Police Florence Alupo, the AMISOM Gender Officer stationed in Baidoa, said, “We want participants to understand issues related to gender violations and gender-based violence. They will then be able to respond to such cases when they encounter them.”

She pointed out that AMISOM had capacitated the Baidoa police station’s gender desk to handle cases related to gender-based violence.

Fadal Abdullahi Mursal, a participant, hailed AMISOM for the support in organising the training and requested for more capacity-building opportunities for the police and community.

“We welcome this training and ask for more such opportunities,” said Fadal, adding that such trainings would empower the public to address challenges that they confront daily.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.