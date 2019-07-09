AMISOM, Somali commanders to enhance coordination in operations

MOGADISHU, 8 July 2019 – The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) contingent commanders have resolved to further enhance coordination with the Somali security forces to implement the Somali Transition Plan.

The commanders, along with their Somali counterparts, met for three days in Mogadishu to evaluate the progress made in implementing the mission’s concept of operations (CONOPS).

During the meeting, the commanders also discussed the operational readiness of the Somali security forces, which is crucial to the successful implementation of the Somali Transition Plan. Under the transition plan, AMISOM will transfer security responsibility to Somali security forces ahead of AMISOM’s anticipated exit in 2021.

Ambassador Francisco Madeira, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, commended the Somali security forces for carrying out recent offensives to liberate areas in the Lower Shabelle region.

Also, the recent commencement of integrating Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama’a forces into the national army, police, intelligence and custodial corps, is a significant step towards creating unified Somali forces.

“This commitment shows that Somalia wants to move forward despite existing challenges. The work of their national forces deserves increased support,” Ambassador Madeira noted.

He also commended the federal government and international partners for supporting AMISOM to fulfil its mandate.

“I recognise the role our partners are playing in training and creating the conditions necessary for operations to take place. We are implementing the Somali Transition Plan and the AMISOM exit strategy. The progress made so far indicates that we are on track in executing our mandate,” he remarked.