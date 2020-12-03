AMISOM receives Italian donated food for distribution in Afgoye

Mogadishu, December 2, 2020 – The African Union Mission in Somalia on Monday received 3.5 tons of food aid donated by the Italian contingent of the European Union Training Mission in Somalia (EUTM) to be distributed to one hundred needy families in Afgoye, Southwest State of Somalia to help alleviate hunger and suffering as a result of COVID-19 pandemic and erratic climatic conditions.

Afgoye is a rich agricultural town located 30km west of Mogadishu. As a result of floods, locust invasion, COVID-19 pandemic effect on businesses and now a drought, the locals, who are mostly farmers, have been badly affected and urgently need assistance. This is why the Italian military contingent donated the food aid to help these needy families.

The donations which included rice, cooking oil, sugar and beans was officially handed over by the Italian Continent Civilian EUTM Somalia Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Officer Lt. Colonel Matteo Mineo to Maj. Gen. Fidza Dhludhlu, AMISOM Head of Mission Support in a ceremony held at the sector 1 headquarters in Mogadishu. Local representatives from Afgoye were also at hand to witness the handover which also attended by AMISOM Senior Civil Affairs Officer Dr. Opiyo Ododa and sector one Deputy Commander Col. John Winston Mugarura.

Speaking during the handover of the food aid, Maj. Gen. Fidza, who was the guest of honour, said it is important for AMISOM to help support vulnerable communities during these hard times of COVID-19 pandemic when most of their economic activities have been affected. He promised AMISOM will deliver the food to the intended beneficiaries.

“With support from our partners the EUTM we have been working towards a shared belief and collaboration in the provision and delivery of vital suppliers to the people of Somalia who are in desperate need. The items we are receiving today will be distributed through the local administration whom we are grateful to share this great occasion with and who we look forward to working closely with,” Gen. Fidza said.

Col. Matteo Mineo, the Chief Civilian Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Officer for the Italian Contingent said they work closely with AMISOM and Somali authorities to help the people of Somalia and that Somalis can look forward to more support from them.

“This is not the first and for sure the last CIMIC projects that the Italians working for EUTM Somalia have done and will do in close coordination with AMISOM CIMIC. Let me feel very proud and grateful to be part of such a successful program of cooperation between the European and African Union military contingent CIMIC team to support the local authorities and the Somali people,” Lt. Col. Mineo said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mayow Muse Siidow said the food donations wouldn’t have come at a better time than now since most of the people in an Afgoye face a triple threat to their livelihoods from floods, locusts and now a drought. He promised the donations will reach those vulnerable communities in Afgoye.

“Today people have no money or food, for sure if this food donation reaches them it will really help them because they can eat the food for a whole month,” Siidow said.