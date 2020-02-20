AMISOM hands over police station to Hirshabelle police

Beletwyene, 20 February 2020 – The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has handed over a newly built police station at the Ugas Khalif Airport in Beletweyne to the Hirshabelle State police.

The fully furnished police station, constructed by AMISOM with funding from the Government of Japan, was officially handed over to the Deputy Police Commissioner of Hirshabelle State, Hassan-Kafi Mohamed Ibrahim, at a ceremony attended by the AMISOM Police Commissioner, AIGP Augustine Magnus Kailie.

Police Commissioner Kailie, said the construction of the police station was in fulfilment of the AMISOM mandate to bolster security at Ugas Khalif Airport and surrounding communities.

“We are here to hand over what was built by AMISOM with the support of the Japanese government. This is in fulfilment of our mandate to build the institutional capacity of the Somali Police Force,” said AIGP Kailie.

The Acting Police Commander of Hiraan region, Ali-Duh Mahad Alle, who spoke on behalf of Hirshabelle officials, expressed gratitude for the police station and said the facility would go a long way to enhancing security in the region.

“We are happy that the police station at Ugas Khalif Airport in Beletweyne has opened. We were looking forward to having such a station to safeguard those who use the airport and those living around this area,” Mahad said.

Present at the handover ceremony were senior AMISOM and Somali government officials, including the Hirshabelle State Minister for Security, Mohamed Abdirahman Kheyre.