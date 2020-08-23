AMISOM handover renovated classrooms to Hosingow community of Jubaland State

HOSINGOW, Somalia 20 August, 2020 – Kenyan soldiers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) handed over three newly renovated classrooms at Hosingow Primary School in the Lower Jubba region of Jubaland State of Somalia, to the local administration, in an effort to improve education in the area.

The renovation of the classrooms is part of the AMISOM’s Quick Impact Projects (QIPs), aimed at ensuring quick but long lasting impacts, thereby improving service delivery in the education sector to the Somali people.

The classrooms were handed over in a colourful ceremony to the Hosingow local administration by the AMISOM Sector 2 Commander, Brigadier Paul Njema at a function attended by teachers, students, parents and AMISOM top officials. Songs and traditional dances were on display by locals to showcase their appreciation.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Brig. Njema said the decision to support the education sector followed a request by the local community during his last visit to the area, in May this year.

“The three classrooms that we are inaugurating today were constructed and furnished by the KDF using contingent—owned resources under quick impact projects as part of an elaborate plan aimed at strengthening the institutional capacity in the education sector. It is a timely project that was requested for by you the great people of Hosingow when I last visited here,” said Brig. Njema.

Brig. Njema expressed optimism that the support and the continued collaboration between the community and AMISOM, will ultimately strengthen peace and security in the area, noting that AMISOM is implementing QIPs in other parts of the country.

“Similar projects are ongoing in different federal member states with the objective being to bring long lasting peace and stability to the people of Somalia,” Brigadier Njema explained.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Hosingow town administrator, Abdulkadir Omar Shire thanked AMISOM for its timely support saying that they are looking forward to more support to help establish a secondary school in the area.

“Today we officially opened three new classrooms that is- standard six, seven and eight in Hosingow primary school with support from AMISOM sector two led by their commander Brigadier Paul Njema. We also hope to establish Hosingow secondary school while cementing the foundation of the new primary school God willing,” Mr. Abdulkadir said and cited the warm reception that the soldiers had received at the event as testimony of the appreciation by the local community.

The renovation of the classrooms and implementation of several projects in other areas of the country, are part of AMISOM’s Civil- Military Cooperation (CIMIC) in Somalia, aimed at strengthening relations with the local communities.

On his part, Yusuf Farah Hassan, a traditional elder noted that the numerous projects implemented by AMISOM troops in Jubbaland have impacted positively on the area, opening access to services by both government and non-governmental agencies.

“Following an earlier request for support from AMISOM in the education, health and sports sector through the Sector 2 Commander, we are delighted today to see the implementation of the pledge where three classrooms, and the sports stadium for students which is in its advanced stages, as well as the local airstrip which is ready and will be of value to non-governmental organizations and federal agencies access to the area,” Said Mr. Yusuf.