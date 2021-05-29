AMISOM forces in Kismayo trained on the need to prioritise the protection of civilians

KISMAYO, Somalia, May 28, 2021 – African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has conducted civilian protection and human rights training for AMISOM’s Ethiopian National Defence Forces in Kismayo, Jubaland State, as to reiterate the need to protect civilians during their operations.

Conducted by the AMISOM’s Protection, Human Rights and Gender Unit, the training covered parts of International Human Rights frameworks, Child protection (Children in situations of armed conflict), prevention of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence (CRSV) and Sexual and Gender-based violence (SGBV).

The Protection Officer for AMISOM, Gloria Jaase, urged the forces to be respectful and fair when dealing with civilians and comply with International Human Rights standards through their entire duty tour in Somalia.

“Annually we have officers rotating in and out of the Mission Area so these trainings are important to ensure that they prioritise the safety and protection of civilians in all operations. In particular for this training, we emphasised on protecting women and girls from SGBV, conflict-related sexual violence and respecting their human rights,” Jaase said.

Police Inspector Joshua Samuel, the Human Rights Officer for AMISOM Police in Jubaland State, said such trainings are important to remind troops on the need to protect civilians while they go about their duties.

“The training provides agreed guidelines on protection of children and Human Rights awareness. We need to keep our troops well informed so they would never be in a position where they violate Human Rights,” said Inspector Samuel.