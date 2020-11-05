AMISOM extends support to IDP communities in Beletweyne

Beletweyne, 04 November—The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has handed over Personal Protective Equipment and sanitary supplies to the administration of the Hiran region in Beledweyne district.

The donation will support efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in about thirty camps for Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in the region. They included jerry cans, soap, shampoo and temperature guns among others.

“I take this opportunity to thank AMISOM. They have always been willing to support us. This presentation will help manage the health and sanitary needs of the people in this region,” said the Deputy Governor of Hiran region in-charge of Social Services, Hussein Osman Ali.

The Deputy Governor confirmed the donations will be distributed among thirty camps sheltering internally displaced persons.

Sector IV CIMIC Officer, Ibrahim Yussuf Ahmed, who represented AMISOM to handover the items said the mission was committed to supporting the communities within their Areas of Responsibility, AoR.

“Beyond the PPEs, we also plan to distribute sports items including soccer balls to the communities in Beledweyne and other sectors” said Ibrahim Yusuf Ahmed.