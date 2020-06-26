AMISOM donates equipment to women’s groups in Dhobley

Dhobley 26 June 2020- The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on Thursday donated wheelbarrows, rakes, spades and personal protective gear to women’s groups in Dhobley to help maintain hygiene, a clean environment and improve sanitation in the border town.

The donated items, acquired with the support of Bancroft Global Development, were donated by the Kenyan Defense Forces (KDF) AMISOM contingent.

Siyad Mohamed Hassan, the Dhobley town administrator, commended AMISOM for its role in maintaining peace and security in the area and for continuing to support the local communities in the area of education and healthcare.

“The donation by AMISOM and Bancroft of wheelbarrows, rakes, spades and gloves will be used during a cleaning exercise of our area, so we are grateful for this support,” Siyad said.

Lt. Col. Clement Nyakundi of AMISOM Sector II, who presided over the exercise, said that AMISOM’s mandate is not limited to degrading Al-Shabaab and other armed opposition groups. The mission also works with local communities on provision of services that will improve their lives.

“As we continue to support each other in pursuit of peace by fighting Al-Shabaab it is also our collective responsibility to conserve the environment in which we live. We therefore urge all of us to continue working closely together in order to realize peace and stability within Somalia,” Lt Col. Nyakundi said.

Hamdi Moalim Gelle, the Deputy Chair of Dhobley sanitation group thanked AMISOM for the support to the local community and to women’s groups in particular.

“We appreciate AMISOM’s support to local women’s groups and to the communities in various sectors. Their support is not limited to the women’s groups but they also help the locals in various areas including education, health and infrastructural development in the town,” Hamdi said.