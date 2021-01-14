AMISOM donates desks, food and medical supplies to residents of Elwak town in Somalia’s Gedo region

Dhobley Wednesday 13 January, 2021-The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on Wednesday donated foodstuffs and an assortment of medical supplies to Elwak District Hospital, in Gedo region of Somalia.

At the same event, AMISOM also donated 36 desks to Harweyn Primary School, to improve the quality of education in the area.

The items were donated by AMISOM troops based in Dhobley, the headquarters of sector 2, under the command of Kenyan troops.

Lt. Col. Said Katera, the Commanding Officer (CO) of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion (1MIB) presided over the handover ceremony, at which he praised the local community for their continued support and cooperation.

He also reiterated AMISOMs commitment in ensuring a conducive environment for peace and improving the quality of life of the local communities through Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) initiatives.

The head teacher Harweyn Primary School, Hassan Ali thanked AMISOM for the support to the school, whose infrastructure, he noted could not cope with the enrollment levels, prompting students to sit on mats during classes.

“We shall forever be thankful for what you have demonstrated today especially for the children,” said Ali.

Elwak District Commissioner, Ibrahim Guleid explained that Harweyn Primary School, is a community-funded school that offers free education to orphans and needy students within the local population.