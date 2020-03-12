AMISOM conducts sexual and gender-based violence training in Kismayo

Kismayo, 12 March 2020 – The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has concluded a public sensitisation training against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Kismayo, to empower members of the community to play an active role in bringing offenders to justice.

The three-day workshop was organised jointly with the Jubaland State Ministry for Women, Family Affairs, and Human Rights and AMISOM. It attracted 39 representatives from civil society, ministries, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and a committee that oversees the safety of children in Jubaland.

Speaking at the start of the workshop, the AMISOM Protection Officer, Gloria Jaase, said the participants would gain skills to address cases of SGBV, which affect vulnerable members in the community.

“The training happens when women globally are reflecting on their position in society and the promotion of equality. Women need to understand that one of the ways to achieve equality is by addressing sexual and gender-based violence,” said Jaase.

The AMISOM Head of Security Sector Reforms, Hamouda Mohammed Kanu, noted that as AMISOM hands over security responsibilities in Somalia, the public needs to understand issues of human rights.

“We need to train as many people as possible on all issues and one of them is gender-based and sexual exploitation against women,” Kanu added.

The Director of Children and Family Affairs in the Jubaland Ministry of Women, Family Affairs, and Human Rights, Abdikadir Abdi Yare, hoped the participants would train others.

“The participants received broad knowledge on gender-based violence. They are expected train others and conduct campaigns in their respective areas to safeguard rights of individuals,” Yare said.

Speaking after the workshop, Jaase reiterated the importance of providing information about the location of SGBV centres that support victims of gender-based violence and conflict-related sexual violence.

A participant, Dhubo Mohamed Abdi, hailed AMISOM for organising the training and said it would also help in combating violence against girls and boost girl education.

“I hope we will share what we have learned, with people in our communities,” noted Dhubo