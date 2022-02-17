AMISOM condemns terror attacks in Mogadishu

AMISOM PR/02/2022

PRESS RELEASE

Mogadishu, 16 February 2022 – The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) strongly condemns a series of attacks conducted by Al-Shabaab terrorists’ group in Mogadishu in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The attacks, targeting various security installations and residential areas, resulted in the death of soldiers and a number of civilians, including women.

“The latest attack by Al-Shabaab demonstrates its wanton disregard for human lives and property at a time that Somalia is showing an unwavering commitment to rebuilding the country. The African Union remains resolute in supporting Somalia to defeat terrorism which is destructive to economic, cultural, political and social life,” said the Ag. Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Fiona Lortan.

In the early hours on Wednesday 16th February 2022, a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), detonated at the Kahda Police station. Two other areas, Elasha-Biyaha and El-Janaale were also attacked. A car bomb also detonated in the Darussalam neighbourhood in the Yaqshid district.

For more information contact Snr. Communications Officer or Force Spokesperson Ms. Gifty Bingley or Lt. Col. Daniel Mugoro Muiruri, Email: au-amisomhom@africa-union.org Cell phone: (Somalia) +252 617 682 175/+252 613 665 356; (Nairobi) +254 722 788 975