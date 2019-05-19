AMISOM and Somali security stakeholders review joint operations

Mogadishu, 19 May 2019 – The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khaire convened a high-level meeting to review joint operations against Al-Shabaab and evaluate progress on the transfer of security responsibilities to the Somali Security Forces in line with the Somali Transition Plan.

The meeting follows renewed operations by Somali Security Forces and AMISOM to dislodge Al-Shabaab from its former strongholds, especially in Lower Shabelle region.

The on-going joint operations have led to the liberation of communities in Sabiid Anole and Bariire from years of Al-Shabaab control, extortion, and massacre.

Various partners in Somalia’s security sector including AMISOM and the United Nations attended the meeting held in Mogadishu on Saturday.

Present was the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, his deputy Simon Mulongo, and AMISOM Force Commander Lt. Gen. Tigabu Yilma Wondimhunegn.

Others included senior Somali military and police officials and representatives of the United Nations and the international community.

The Federal Minister of Defence Hassan Ali Mohamed, the Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Dahir Adan Elmi, Police Commissioner, Gen. Bashir Abdi Mohamed accompanied the Prime Minister.