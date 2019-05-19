19 May 2019

AMISOM and Somali security stakeholders review joint operations

Report
from African Union Mission in Somalia
Published on 19 May 2019 View Original

Mogadishu, 19 May 2019 – The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khaire convened a high-level meeting to review joint operations against Al-Shabaab and evaluate progress on the transfer of security responsibilities to the Somali Security Forces in line with the Somali Transition Plan.

The meeting follows renewed operations by Somali Security Forces and AMISOM to dislodge Al-Shabaab from its former strongholds, especially in Lower Shabelle region.

The on-going joint operations have led to the liberation of communities in Sabiid Anole and Bariire from years of Al-Shabaab control, extortion, and massacre.

Various partners in Somalia’s security sector including AMISOM and the United Nations attended the meeting held in Mogadishu on Saturday.

Present was the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, his deputy Simon Mulongo, and AMISOM Force Commander Lt. Gen. Tigabu Yilma Wondimhunegn.

Others included senior Somali military and police officials and representatives of the United Nations and the international community.

The Federal Minister of Defence Hassan Ali Mohamed, the Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Dahir Adan Elmi, Police Commissioner, Gen. Bashir Abdi Mohamed accompanied the Prime Minister.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.