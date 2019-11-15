Aid Flows in Somalia, May 2019

Federal Government of Somalia

Ministry of Planning, Investment & Economic Development

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Somalia received US$ 2 billion in official development assistance (ODA) annually in 2017 and 2018. This marks a 57% increase in total ODA compared with levels seen the previous five years (2012-2016), which averaged US$ 1.3 billion a year.

Development aid has been steadily rising over the past decade, from just US$ 202 million in 2009 to US$ 874 million in 2018. Together, the European Union, United Kingdom and Germany provided more than half of development aid in 2018 (US$ 454 million). The United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Germany were the largest providers of humanitarian assistance, together providing 78% (US$ 883 million) of total humanitarian aid in 2018.

Donors increased the value of aid delivered on treasury in 2018 to US$ 114.2 million, compared with US$ 105.5 in 2017. However, the share of aid delivered on treasury decreased slightly (from 14.6% in 2017 to 13.1% in 2018) due to the increase in overall development aid provided by donors.

Donors increased their contributions to the funds governed by the Somalia Development and Reconstruction Facility (SDRF) in 2018 to US$ 183 million, compared with US$ 161 million in 2017. The overall share of development aid channeled through the SDRF Funds was 21% in 2018.

A resource for planning and coordination, this report presents data and analysis drawn from three primary data sources: i) the 2018 government-led aid mapping exercise, ii) the Financial Tracking Service (FTS) managed by OCHA, and iii) Ministry of Finance public records on foreign grants. The Federal Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development (MoPIED) led the aid mapping exercise and produced this report with the support of the United Nations and World Bank.