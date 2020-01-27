Advancing multi-stakeholder engagement to sustain solutions: Learning from the application of the CRRF in East Africa to inform a common agenda post GRF

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Since 2016, the response to refugees has gradually shifted in many countries in the East Africa region. This briefing paper aims to document learning around the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) application in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia and at the regional level with the role of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) through a thematic approach. It highlights learning from new ways of working as well as opportunities that the application of the CRRF has enabled in three key areas: (1) return and (re)integration; (2) area-based and locally-led approaches; and (3) regional and national level engagement around the CRRF process. Crosscutting issues such as multi-stakeholder approaches, accountability and adaptability are brought out across all themes. The paper also addresses gaps and opportunities with recommendations for further development that can be used for planning and policy dialogue beyond this year’s first Global Refugee Forum (GRF) to support a common agenda around durable solutions programming in the East Africa region.

Key recommendations to inform future planning and policy dialogue beyond this year’s first GRF Return and (re)integration

Return and (re)integration