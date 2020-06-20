ACT Alliance appeal: Global Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic – ACT201 - Sub-Appeal - ACT 201-SOM - ACT Multi-Sectoral and Integrated COVID-19 Response in Somalia

BACKGROUND

Context and Needs

The Humanitarian situation in Somalia has already been in critical condition before the COVID-19 outbreak. According to 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), 2.6 million persons are internally displaced (IDPs) and living in about 2,000 IDP sites across Somalia, with 1.7 million IDPs in need of humanitarian assistance. Among those, 80% are residing in urban and semi-urban settings.

In 2020, the non-IDPs who are in need of humanitarian assistance have significantly increased to 3.4 million, leading to a total number of 5.2 million people in need. This figure was increased from 4.2 million in 2019. Only 52 percent of the Somali population have access to basic water supply and over 2.6 million IDPs living in the overcrowded sites with poor hygiene.

Food security has already deteriorated in 2019, with 6.3 million Somalis being acute food insecure. Among them, 2.1 million people are in IPC phase 3 and 4. Among the 5.2 million people in need of humanitarian assistance are 3.2 million children aged 0-17. Specifically, 1.37 million children are in need of emergency education response, of which 1 million are estimated to be IDP children. It is estimated that about 3 million school-aged children are still out of school. Gender Based Violence (GBV) and other grave protection risks, especially for girls, boys and women were already widespread, whereas IDP girls, boys and women are at high risk and suffer the greater brunt. Limited education and livelihood opportunities have also posed great risks for many young boys to be recruited by Al Shabaab and other militia groups. The political climate and insecurity coupled with recurrent climatic shocks, desert locust infestation, armed conflict and violence have also created a complex environment and protection risk for the overall population. Beginning of May 2020, Somalia has been hit by another flood, affecting 546,103 people of whom 216,895 people have been displaced and 16 others killed .

The situation has recently further exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 16th, 2020, Somalia recorded the first confirmed case of Covid-19. As of May, 28th 2020, there have been 1,828 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 72 confirmed deaths across the whole country. Among those, 95% of the confirmed cases are in Mogadishu. Daily average number of confirmed cases are between 50-60 cases. The median age of the confirmed cases is 31 years (age range: 20-84 years) and 15% are female. People with close contacts to infected people have been quarantined and only a few have been tested. This poses a dangerous turn of event. The Somalia Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed COVID-19 local transmission as cases were confirmed in people with no recent travel records.

The confirmed cases are likely to be much higher as Somalia has very limited testing capacities.

Additionally, Somalia’s public systems are relatively weak, to effectively respond to such an outbreak. More specifically, Somalia has only 15 intensive care unit beds in the whole country and there are fewer than two health care workers per 10.000 people, compared to the global standard of 25 per 100,000. To date, there are only 798 health care worker staff, who were trained to respond to COVID-19. Somalia ranks 194th of 195 countries, scores 16.6 in the Johns Hopkins Global Health Security Index for 2019 and received a zero mark in infection control practices and health care access. It has the lowest score for the health system; with only 0.3, 26.1 points below the average and risk environment categories; and 15.9 points, 39.1 points from the global average.

Multiple need assessments were carried out by different ministries at Federal Government (FGS) and Federal Member State (FMS) levels with the support of the UNs and NGOs. Based on the outcomes of the assessments, the Federal Government of Somalia has since activated various response measures such as establishment of national COVID-19 response committees; formation of an incident management system; temporary suspension of incoming and outgoing international flights; and establishment of isolation facilities across the country. The Government has also initiated comprehensive risk communication and community engagement strategies aimed at empowering communities to be active participants in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 outbreak. Some of these initiatives include restriction of mass gatherings; advice on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures including social distancing; and hand and respiratory hygiene among others. Since 18th March 2020, the Somali government has decided to close all schools (institutions and universities) to prevent the transmission and spread of COVID-19 to the population.

Due to uncertainty around COVID-19 transmission, the Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Education (MoECH) of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) announced that schools will not reopen for the rest of the 2019/2020 academic year. Under normal circumstances the academic year of 2020/2021 is due to commence in August 2020, however this will depend on the evolving situation. MoECHE also announced that examinations have been postponed and that further information regarding the new examination’s timeline will be published. The Federal government received medical supplies from Turkey, Jack Ma Foundation, UAE, IOM, USAID and WHO, to contribute to the response and containment of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Overcrowding in IDP settlements, lack of access to water and hygiene support as well as noncompliance to the government-imposed restrictions have exacerbated the spread of COVID 19.

Handwashing and social distancing are not easily available preventive options. Furthermore, false and misinformation, lack of access to right information, and limited knowledge on preventive measures lead to increased fatalities. It is even more challenging for adolescent girls and women to practice proper hygiene practices, due to the lack of sanitation materials. Prices for sanitation items are already skyrocketing in the local markets, with 10 times higher than before the corona virus outbreak. Community transmission is at its peak and spreading rapidly. Stigma associated to Covid19 is also very high, resulting in affected people not coming forward for testing.

The countrywide lockdown has a severe economic impact. IDPs are among the hardest affected groups as they often depend on daily jobs in informal sector in the targeted towns. The majority of IDPs work as low skills and daily labourers in different sectors including construction, cleaning, plumbing, and furniture, and receive small and irregular incomes that are only enough for daily food.

Since the COVID 19 hits Somalia, the IDPs’ lives have changed dramatically as labour works have vanished, due to no demand in the market. Additionally, the majority of Somalis, especially IDPs and elderly people are highly dependent on remittance, to cover for food, such as rice, milk, wheat flour and vegetable cooking oil, and other basic needs Since the COVID 19 outbreak, remittance has already declined by 50%78 . This will further increase the level of food insecurity with more people in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) or even 5 (famine). The pandemic has also caused high fluctuations and increase in prices of essential food and commodities both, in wholesales and retails across Somalia.

Particularly in Puntland, the increase of commodity prices has worn off the purchasing power of the urban poor and IDPs as well as their resilience9 . COVID-19 is exacerbating the existing problems and vulnerabilities, leading to further social exclusion, GBV and other social protection risks.

Humanitarian agencies are concerned that further spread of the virus could have a devastating impact, especially among IDP and the elderly. A full-scale outbreak will be likely to disrupt the ability of humanitarian agencies to respond to existing humanitarian needs. Somalia's COVID-19 response will also be impacted by the Al-Shabaab extremist group that holds sway in parts of the central and southern regions where it maintains its significant ability to produce violence and attacks including on civilians and operates a system of forced taxation along major roads. Lessons from previous pandemics inform that it is unlikely that Al-Shabaab will allow humanitarian partners to access areas under their control until they become overwhelmed.

Since the outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic in Somalia, multiple appeals and response plans were launched. On March 26th, the Ministry of Health & Human Services of FGS launched the national preparedness and response plan for COVID-19 (NPRP) with a budget of USD 57.76 million for a six-month period. The FGS committed an initial budget of 5 Million USD to the COVID-19 response in the country. On March 27th, 2020, the government launched the Socio-Economic Impact and Response Plan. Aligning with the two plans, UNOCHA and cluster partners also launched Somalia Country Preparedness and Response Plan on April 20th 202010. Education Sector Response Plan of the FGS MoHECs is forthcoming11. Additionally, World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and the EU have committed 7.5 million USD, 3.2 million USD and 27 million EUR respectively to COVID 19 response, while Somalia Humanitarian Fund allocated a separate fund of 22 million USD. Despite crowdfunding from the donors, the committed fund remains insufficient to mitigate the outbreak in Somalia. Experts also warned that the outbreak of COVID 19 poses greater risk in Somalia like in any other fragile countries, if the preventive measures are not put in place urgently.