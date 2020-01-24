ACT Alliance Appeal: Emergency Response for Flood-affected Communities in Somalia SOM201

Moderate to heavy continuous Deyr seasonal rains, which started in early October 2019 in many parts of Somalia, have continued to be received across the country causing flood emergencies.

The flooding situation in Somalia has resulted in massive displacement affecting particularly children, mothers and the elderly who are now facing serious hunger, health and protection risks in an area already receiving little to no humanitarian assistance due to insecurity and conflict.

Somali Water and Land Information Management (SWALIM) estimates that floods in Middle Shabelle have damaged more than 10,000 hectares of cropland in Jowhar and Mahaday Weyne.

Assistance to the flood-affected populations is ongoing and gradually scaling up, UN clusters in Somalia have reported significant gaps regarding food assistance, emergency shelter, non-food items (NFI), safe drinking water and construction of latrines.

ACT Somalia members DKH and NCA have submitted an appeal to respond to the flood emergency.