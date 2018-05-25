Accountability in Informal Settlements: (AIS): Kismayo and Bossaso - Enhancing accountability in differing political economies

Summary

Following a pilot study in Mogadishu, Tana Copenhagen continued to test their Accountability in Informal Settlements (AIS) approach in two other Somali locations, Bossaso and Kismayo. Overall, results for the project validate the theory that Informal Settlement Managers (ISMs) are more willing to commit to, and engage in, efforts to improve conditions for internally displaced peoples (IDPs) in their camps when provided with training and enhanced access to dialogue with local governments and NGOs.

This paper presents comparative insights and findings based on project implementation and interviews across all three locations.

Key findings include: