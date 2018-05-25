25 May 2018

Accountability in Informal Settlements: (AIS): Kismayo and Bossaso - Enhancing accountability in differing political economies

Report
from Government of the United Kingdom, Tana Copenhagen
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (604.43 KB)

Summary

Following a pilot study in Mogadishu, Tana Copenhagen continued to test their Accountability in Informal Settlements (AIS) approach in two other Somali locations, Bossaso and Kismayo. Overall, results for the project validate the theory that Informal Settlement Managers (ISMs) are more willing to commit to, and engage in, efforts to improve conditions for internally displaced peoples (IDPs) in their camps when provided with training and enhanced access to dialogue with local governments and NGOs.

This paper presents comparative insights and findings based on project implementation and interviews across all three locations.

Key findings include:

  • Positive results in all three locations indicate that a longer-term AIS intervention could have a transformative effect on a broader scale.

  • The establishment of more formalised monitoring mechanisms proved effective in enhancing transparency and accountability – with IDPs being more active in demanding improved conditions.

  • The AIS approach significantly enhanced the interaction between the IDPs and the ISMs in both cities, as well as other unexpected benefits on issues such as health and female genital mutilation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.