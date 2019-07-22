ACAPS Thematic Report – 22 July 2019: Horn of Africa Drought

The Horn of Africa (HoA) (including northeast Uganda) is currently experiencing a prolonged drought, largely as a result of below average precipitation from the seasonal short rains (April-July) and long rains (October-December). Prevailing dry conditions across the region have led to the deterioration of farmland and pastures, loss of livestock, sharply increased food prices, and reduction of the availability of water in large areas of Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya. At the regional level, the number of severely food insecure people has increased to approximately 12 million, in large part as a result of the drought. Pre-existing protection, health, WASH, and shelter needs have been also been exacerbated. The humanitarian needs of the region’s growing displaced population are of particular concern.

Anticipated scope and scale

Somalia, northern Kenya, and south-eastern Ethiopia are the areas most affected by the drought. Northern Uganda and Djibouti have also been affected. Drought conditions are likely to persist and intensify with the continuation of the dry season. The number of food insecure people across the HoA may increase to up to 17 million by August, barring a significant increase in humanitarian operations. Many drought-affected have a high level of vulnerability as a result of repeated exposure to droughts in recent years and issues related to conflict and insecurity.