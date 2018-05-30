ACAPS Somalia: Central and South, Floods update II, Short note – 30 May 2018

Heavy rains and flooding have continued to compound an already fragile humanitarian situation in the southern and central parts of Somalia, worsening conditions for communities who recently endured a long period of drought (OCHA 25/05/2018). The floods have resulted in the destruction of homes, critical infrastructure, latrines, and the loss of livestock and crops. There is need for shelter and NFIs, as well as WASH assistance.

Anticipated scope and scale

River levels along the Juba and Shabelle are expected to decrease in the coming days. The upper, middle and lower reaches of Shabelle remain under moderate risk of flooding owing to the current high water levels, while along the Juba there is minimal risk of flooding in the forecast period (SWALIM 24/05/2018). The number of cases of AWD/cholera is expected to increase through June (OCHA 24/05/2018). Where significant flooding may continue through June, it is expected that the spatial extent of flooding would increase, and the possibility of replanting crops would decline. The timing of the off-season (recession) Gu production would also be further delayed (FSNAU 24/05/2018).

Key priorities

+220,000 people displaced

WASH Latrine damage widespread and high risk of water contamination

AWD/Cholera is active in the affected regions

Humanitarian Constraints

Heavy rains and flooding have damaged supply routes making access to several key locations possible only by air and by boat. The two main roads connecting Gedo with Mogadishu and Kismayo are inaccessible (OCHA 25/05/2018). Insecurity and capacity limitations also make access to severely affected areas challenging.