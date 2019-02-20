ACAPS Briefing Note: Somaliland - Drought (20 February 2019)

OVERVIEW

The 2018 Deyr rainy season (October-December) was poor, with parts of Somaliland receiving only 25-50% of average rainfall. Some regions have experienced drought for several seasons. Sanaag and Sool are among the regions worst affected by poor rains, with large moisture deficits and drought conditions. The food security situation is worsening in multiple regions. Over half the total population are in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) or higher levels of food insecurity in the following regions: Awdal, 368,000 people (55% of its population); Woqooyi Galbeed, 686,000 (55%); Togdheer, 412,000 (57%); Sanaag, 362,000 (67%); and Sool, 233,000 (71%). Areas of concern include Northern Awdal and Woqooyi Galbeed, which are experiencing Emergency (IPC Phase 4) conditions. GAM rates of 10-14.9% are present in Awdal, Woqooyi Galbeed and Togdheer. GAM rates over 15% are present in Sanaag and Sool. Populations classified as Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse require interventions aimed at reducing food consumption gaps, eradicating acute malnutrition, saving lives, and protecting and saving livelihoods in order to prevent the deterioration of the humanitarian situation.