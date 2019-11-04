04 Nov 2019

ACAPS Briefing Note: Somalia - Floods in Southern Regions (4 November 2019)

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project, Start Network
Published on 04 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (255.64 KB)

The Deyr rainy season has brought moderate to heavy rainfall to Somalia, causing both flash floods and river overflow in the southern regions of the country. Areas in Gedo and Hiraan regions have received from 100 to 220 millimetres of rain in October. Localised rainfall coupled with heavy rains in the Ethiopian highlands have led to increasing water levels in the Shabelle and Juba rivers in southern Somalia, raising the risk of widespread flooding in low-lying riverine communities. International organisations are coordinating with local authorities. 273,000 people have been displaced so far. Emergency shelters and latrines are of particular concern, especially for the nearly 285,000 IDPs residing in Hiraan and Gedo regions.

Anticipated scope and scale

On 26 October, the Shabelle and Juba rivers overflowed their banks as rainfall continued across Somalia’s southern and central regions. As much as 85% of Belet Weyne town has been inundated. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to continue across southern and central Somalia and the Ethiopian highlands. Ongoing river flooding is likely to worsen and there is a high risk of flash flooding in low-lying areas in Hiraan, Gedo, and Juba regions. Additional displacements are likely.

Humanitarian Constraints

Physical constraints, such as blockages and damaged infrastructure are restricting access, with many humanitarian activities requiring boats or large trucks. Insecurity caused by conflict and violence could add additional constraints to humanitarian response.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.