9 things you need to know about the crisis in Somalia and how you can help

Imagine losing your child to starvation. Then imagine having no time to grieve, because if you don’t quickly seek help for the rest of your family, you risk losing another child to acute malnutrition.

This is the brutal reality currently facing thousands of families in Somalia.

As famine looms and the drought worsens, more than 213,000 people across Somalia are at imminent risk of dying, but through no fault of their own.

Four consecutive failed rainy seasons, insecurity, the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine, the climate crisis and the pandemic’s economic fallout have all created the direst of conditions in Somalia.

The country is now bracing for a fifth consecutive failed rainy season, which is forecast for October-December 2022. Some 7.8 million drought-affected people (the equivalent of every second Somali) need humanitarian assistance to survive.

Here are nine things you need to know about the crisis in Somalia and how you can help.

