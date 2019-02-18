827th meeting of the The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) and adoption of the Concept of Operations (CONOPs) of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) for 2018 – 2021

The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), at its 827th meeting held on 13 February 2019, adopted the following decision on the consideration and adoption of the Concept of Operations (CONOPs) of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) for 2018 – 2021:

Council,

Takes note of the Concept of Operations (CONOPs) of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) for 2018 - 2021, as well as statements made by H.E. Ambassador Hermann Immongault, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Gabon to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for the month of February 2019, as well as by H.E. Ambassador Smail Chergui, AU Commissioner for Peace and Security;

Recalls all its previous decisions and pronouncements on the situation in Somalia and AMISOM, in particular Communiqué [PSC/MIN/COMM.3 (DCCCVI)] adopted at its 806th meeting held on 07 November 2018, Communiqué [PSC/MIN/COMM.3 (DCCLXXXII)], adopted at its 782nd meeting held on 27 June 2018 and Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM (DCCLXIX)] adopted at its 769th meeting held on 30 April 2018. Council further recalls, in particular, paragraph 22 of the Communique of its 782nd meeting in which Council called for the development of a new AMISOM Concept of Operations (CONOPs) aligned to support the implementation of the Somali Transitional Plan (STP) and concurrent activities;

Commends the continued progress made by the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), including the commitment of the FGS to fulfil the requirements in facilitating effective implementation of the Somali Transition Plan which forms the basis of the 2018-2020 AMISOM CONOPs, in the context of the new political dispensation in the Horn of Africa;

Also commends the Commission and AMISOM for finalizing the 2018-2021 AMISOM CONOPs as well as AMISOM and the Police and Troop Contributing Countries (P/TCCs) for the progress made so far in implementing the priority tasks outlined in the Communique of the 782nd meeting of the PSC, and UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2431 (2018) in support to the STP, towards reconfiguration, transition and drawdown of AMISOM;

Recalls the decision of the UN Security Council, as contained in resolution 2431 (2018), on the reduction of 1000 AMISOM troops by 28 February 2019;

Also emphasizes that the successful implementation of the AMISOM CONOPs 2018 – 2021 and the STP will largely depend on the effective generation of the Somali Security Forces required for the gradual and progressive takeover of security responsibilities from AMISOM, continued provision of required trained and equipped personnel by Police and Troop Contributing Countries and availability of required and predictable resources for AMISOM’s sustainment to support the FGS in the implementation of the STP. In this regard, Council calls on the UN and all stakeholders to continue supporting AMISOM and the FGS in the provision of resources required for the effective implementation of the AMISOM CONOPs 2018 – 2021 and the STP.

Commends the ongoing joint consultations and coordination between AMISOM and the FGS, within the framework of the AU-Somalia Task Force, to facilitate effective implementation of the STP and the AMISOM CONOPs 2018 -2021;

Pays tribute to the great sacrifices made by AMISOM T/PCCs, especially those that have paid the ultimate price for the promotion of peace, security, stability and reconciliation in Somalia. In the same context, Council wishes quick recovery to all those AMISOM personnel who are nursing injuries;

Reiterates its gratitude to the UN, the EU and other bilateral partners for their continued support to AMISOM, as well as to efforts by the FGS;

Endorses the AMISOM CONOPs 2018-2021 and directs the Commission to facilitate its implementation and report regularly to Council on the progress made;

Requests the Chairperson of the Commission to transmit this Communiqué and the AMISOM CONOPs 2018 – 2021 to the African Members of the UN Security Council (A3), as well as to the UN Secretary-General for circulation to the members of the Security Council as working documents, as appropriate;