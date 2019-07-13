13 Jul 2019

7,000 Displaced Families in Baidoa Have A New Home

Report
from European Commission
Published on 13 Jul 2019 View Original

Over the course of the last 8 months, with support from EU and Norway, more than 7,000 displaced families, spread among 54 camps in the southern Somali city of Baidoa, have received plots of land on which to build their own homes, ending years of poor living conditions and anxiety over possible eviction.

Under the leadership of the Government of South West State and the Baidoa Municipality, the EU-funded Enhancing Integration of Displacement Affected Communities in Somalia Consortium (EIDACS) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), with funding from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have supported the process to ensure that displacement affected families are granted permanent ownership of their land in Baidoa.

Supporting integration of displaced persons in Baidoa

Enhancing Integration of Displacement Affected Communities (EIDACS) is an EUTF-funded Consortium under the RE-INTEG programme, contributing to the creation of a conducive environment for Displacement Affected Communities (DACs), allowing them to reach durable solutions. The project has so far reached more than 60,000 Somalis who are benefiting from: - inter-community agreements and restoration of housing, land and property; - improved standard of living through access to basic services; and
- increased access to realistic livelihoods.

Background

The city of Baidoa hosts the second largest number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Somalia, after Mogadishu: in January 2019, the figures reached 329,191, outnumbering the local resident population. After the 2017 drought, the number of IDP sites in Baidoa increased from 70, reaching 391 in 2019. This has put a heavy strain on the city’s capacity to host and provide services to the newcomers. Numerous households are at risk of eviction.

For More Information

Contacts: Attention: Anders Djurfeldt and Abdikadir Abdi
Email: DELEGATION-SOMALIA@eeas.europa.eu

Beatriz Valbuena
EIDACS Consortium Coordinator Somalia
beatriz.valbuena@concenr.net

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.