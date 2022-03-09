2022 Somalia Drought Norwegian Refugee Council Response Update No. 1

Overview

Somalia is experiencing a critical drought. To date, more than 4.3m people are impacted, facing life-threatening water and food shortages, and loss of income. Conditions have created a displacement crisis. More than half a million people have already fled their homes, including 309,000 in January, with numbers projected to rise to up to 1,415,000.

Vulnerable people are impacted by natural water sources drying up, crops and livestock dying, malnutrition, disease, conflicts over remaining resources, and basic goods becoming unaffordable. Many affected families are going without meals on a regular basis.

NRC Somalia has launched a USD 20m operational drought response, has reached 170,975 of our target of 872,700 people, and is appealing for support to reach the remainder. Our assistance is and will help those already displaced, as well as vulnerable host communities, and those at risk of being forced to move - to mitigate further displacement and humanitarian needs before they arise.

Our response focuses on life-saving needs, prioritising access to clean water and sanitation, food security and emergency shelter, basic services, as well as livelihoods and targeted support for land and dispute resolution. Activities completed to date include:

Livelihoods and Food Security

· 59,631 drought-impacted people provided multipurpose cash assistance for food, water and other essential supplies, for 3 month period commencing from differing dates across Dec, Jan and Feb, in Afmadow, Kismayo, Luuq, Baidoa, Diinsoor, Doolow and Badhaadhe districts.

o In total, 107,100 people have received cash assistance through the BRCiS Consortium and partners, which is led by NRC.

WASH

· 32,000 people (approx.) supported with improved clean water access by digging 4 shallow wells and rehabilitating/upgrading 6 boreholes, across Baidoa, Gaalkacyo, Cadaado, Ceel Buur, Cabudwaaq, Xudur and Dhuusamarreeb districts.

· 29,802 people assisted with access to water via emergency water voucher distribution in Kismayo, Luuq, Baidoa, Diinsoor and Afmadow districts, while communities were provided with 10,000L water bladders.

o In total, 182,000 people have been supported with emergency water vouchers via the BRCiS Consortium in Somalia in February.

· 400 students at two schools in Baidoa district provided urgent water supplies while 1153 students provided with assorted drought response support in Galkayo.

· Durable solutions/resilience-focused partnerships launched with private sector partners to install: 5,000m of water pipelines for improved water access in IDP camps in Baidoa; a similar setup for 3 IDP settlements in Kismayo.

· 618 vulnerable women received Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) kits in Eyl district.

· 18 community health workers and 10 community hygiene promoters trained/recruited, and 9 handwashing stations installed, to address hygiene and WASH issues in villages impacted by displacement and COVID-19 in Eyl district.

Shelter

· 10,800 people supported with emergency shelters and NFI kits in Galmudug State, in partnership with UNHCR.

· Needs assessments underway in Sool, Sanaag and Maroodi-jeex regions to distribute 1,000 NFI kits among drought affected displaced people.

Information, Counselling, and Legal Assistance (ICLA)

· 24,000 newly displaced people provided temporary land in Luglow, Kismayo district, as a result of advocacy efforts, with extension of allocated land area from 10km2 to 15km2. Advocacy for permanent land is on-going.

· 12,618 drought-impacted individuals prevented from forced evictions in Mogadishu, Baidoa, Hargiesa, Burco, Las’anood and Kismayo, following dialogues to negotiate improved tenure arrangements for newly displaced.

· 56 newly-displaced women provided legal assistance to resolve a range of disputes, relating to access to basic services, tenancy, eviction and other issues. Cases were supported in Mogadishu, Afgoye, Baidoa, Garowe, Hargeisa, Burco, Las’anood and Kismayo.

· 471 newly displaced people (76% female) provided information to address protection issues and housing, land and property rights in Garowe, Bossaso, Hargeisa, Burco and Las’anood.

· 80 people (50% female) provided community dispute resolution training in IDP camps in Las’anood, Garowe and Bossaso, targeted to camps receiving an influx of newly drought-displaced households. Participants report identifying and resolving many issues.

· 2,400 drought-affected people benefitted from protection related services in Mogadishu, and Galkayo district, including emergency protection assistance, access to referral pathways and services, and child-protection information services.

· 155 drought-affected children (60% girls) in Galkayo district, including those with disabilities, provided tailored case management services to address protection risks, including GBV.

· 4 child-friendly spaces established in Galkayo district for drought-affected children, providing recreational and play sessions and awareness-raising of child protection issues and services. 60 children were assisted via these centres in February.

· 9 flash reports on drought displacement produced, as a result of ongoing nationwide monitoring, via the Protection and Return Monitoring Network (PRMN), a UNHCR-led project implemented by NRC.

NRC’s response has been made possible with generous, flexible support from: the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Internal Risk Facility; the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO); the United Nation’s Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF); the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA); the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO); the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID); the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the World Food Programme; and the World Bank via the Somalia Ministry of Finance.

