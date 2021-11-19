2020 Annual Report - Somalia

During its 2020 fiscal year (October 2019 - September 2020), World Vision reached 3,930,282 beneficiaries in Somalia. This refers to the number of people reached either directly or indirectly through World Vision’s interventions in all sectors. The number of children below the age of 18 years reached is estimated at 1,641,484; representing 48% of the overall reached population, with girls being the majority at 886,402, representing 54%.

An estimated 1,973,878 people benefitted from food security and livelihoods interventions, representing 50% of the total reach. At least 732,046 (19%) people benefitted from health, 588,684 (15%) nutrition, 496,954 (13%) WASH followed by protection and education reaching 3% of the overall beneficiaries.