2019 Somalia Humanitarian Needs Overview

NEEDS & KEY FIGURES

Somalia remains one of the most complex and long-standing humanitarian crises in the world. 2018 has seen some improvements in the food security outlook, mainly due to the above-average Gu rainfall and sustained humanitarian response. However, such gains are fragile, serious protection concerns persist and humanitarian needs in Somalia remain high. Climatic shocks, armed conflict and violence are key drivers of humanitarian needs and human rights violations. One third of the total population, or 4.2 million people, require humanitarian assistance and protection. Along with humanitarian action, substantial investment in resilience-building and development solutions will be critical to ultimately reduce humanitarian needs in Somalia.

HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

1. Life-threatening needs among the displaced and other crisis affected communities, and a lack of access to quality basic services

Over 1.5 million people face acute levels of food insecurity (IPC 3 and above) and require immediate assistance for their survival. The median prevalence of severe acute malnutrition has surpassed the emergency threshold of two per cent. 2.6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), marginalized communities and civilians in conflict-affected areas, living in the most vulnerable circumstances, have limited or no access to quality basic services.

2. Protection risks due to exposition to armed conflict, violence and other disasters

Violations and abuses, such as sexual and gender-based violence, child recruitment, attacks on civilian areas, infrastructure and forced displacement, remain a pervasive feature of the humanitarian crisis in Somalia. Vulnerable groups, such as women, children, people with disabilities and members of marginalized communities are especially at risk of violence, exploitation, exclusion and discrimination.

3. Limited livelihood opportunities and weakened resilience

Two million people – over 60 per cent of all food insecure people in stress (IPC 2) – are either IDPs or are living in particularly vulnerable conditions. Especially, displaced and socially marginalized groups in urban, peri-urban, and rural areas – including pastoral and agro-pastoral communities – require livelihood support to prevent a deterioration of their situation and to help protect their livelihoods and increase their resilience against climatic shocks.

4. Needs of hard-toreach populations

An estimated 2 million people are living in hard-to-reach, conflict-affected areas, primarily in the southern and central regions of Somalia. Accessibility of those in need is hindered by the presence of non-state armed actors, active conflict and insecurity, as well as limited infrastructure. This has resulted in the reduction in presence of humanitarian partners as well as difficulty in the delivery of assistance.