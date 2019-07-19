19 Jul 2019

2019 Gu (March to June) Rainfall Performance and Impacts - Issued 19 July 2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 19 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (914.02 KB)

Summary

The Overall 2019 Gu season rainfall performance was normal to below normal in terms of amount but highly errattic and poorly distributed. The rains started a month late in most areas leading to a prolonged dry period in some areas and moderate drought conditions in others especially during March and April. The last half of May saw increased rainfall activity, including heavy storms that lasted a few hours and distributed within a period of less than ten days during the whole season. Some places received more than 200mm of rainfall especially in the southern regions and a few pockets of Somaliland which is normal for this season. Bari region and the east parts of Sool and Sanag regions in the north recorded the least amounts of rainfall of 30 to 75 mm. Comparing the 2019 Gu rainfall amounts to the long term average, most areas recorded amounts within the normal range. However, some areas recorded below normal amounts (Bari, east of Sool and Sanaag, pockets of central regions and some areas in Middle and Lower Shabelle.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.