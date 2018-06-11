11 Jun 2018

2017-2018 Somalia humanitarian funding analysis (data as of 31 May 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (60.44 KB)

Famine has been averted in Somalia in 2017, thanks to the rapid mobilization of resources and scaled-up response. By the end of 2017, donors have collectively contributed or pledged $1.32 billion, channeled either through the projects included in the 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) or projects outside of the HRP.

Humanitarian needs remained high in the country through early 2018 and the situation was further compounded by the above average Gu rains and subsequent flooding, the negative impact of Cyclone Sagar and the ongoing conflict and marginalization. An estimated 5.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Somalia.

By early June, the 2018 Somalia HRP, which seeks $1.5 billion to assist 4.7 million people, was only one 29 per cent-funded in addition to some $210 million in resources made available outside of the HRP (11 June 2018). With persistent humanitarian needs, aggregated by flooding, cyclones and conflict, the funding received so far is not sufficient to sustain on-going operations and mount a robust flood response.

Compared to 2017, the reported funding trends show decrease. While the resources committed against the HRP in the first months of 2018 were close to 2017, the gap has been widening since March 2018. As of end-May 2018, the reported available resources against the HRP have been at 64 per cent of funding at the same time in 2017.

Humanitarian resources made available outside of the HRP have cumulatively been at the level similar to 2017 at the end of May, with the observed trend of decrease since March 2018.
Overall reported humanitarian funding as of end-May 2018 has been at three quarters (74 per cent) of that reported at the same time in 2017.

The growing gap since March 2018 may be a cause of concern as the country has been hit by heavy flooding and Cyclone Sagar in April and May, as well as increasing tensions in the border areas between Somaliland and Puntland. While response will, consequently, require strengthening in the coming weeks and the second half of 2018, including due to increased risks of acute watery diarrhea / cholera, a drastic shortfall in available resources may be looming over the operation, calling for strengthened collective resource mobilization efforts

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.