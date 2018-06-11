2017-2018 Somalia humanitarian funding analysis (data as of 31 May 2018)

Famine has been averted in Somalia in 2017, thanks to the rapid mobilization of resources and scaled-up response. By the end of 2017, donors have collectively contributed or pledged $1.32 billion, channeled either through the projects included in the 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) or projects outside of the HRP.

Humanitarian needs remained high in the country through early 2018 and the situation was further compounded by the above average Gu rains and subsequent flooding, the negative impact of Cyclone Sagar and the ongoing conflict and marginalization. An estimated 5.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Somalia.

By early June, the 2018 Somalia HRP, which seeks $1.5 billion to assist 4.7 million people, was only one 29 per cent-funded in addition to some $210 million in resources made available outside of the HRP (11 June 2018). With persistent humanitarian needs, aggregated by flooding, cyclones and conflict, the funding received so far is not sufficient to sustain on-going operations and mount a robust flood response.

Compared to 2017, the reported funding trends show decrease. While the resources committed against the HRP in the first months of 2018 were close to 2017, the gap has been widening since March 2018. As of end-May 2018, the reported available resources against the HRP have been at 64 per cent of funding at the same time in 2017.

Humanitarian resources made available outside of the HRP have cumulatively been at the level similar to 2017 at the end of May, with the observed trend of decrease since March 2018.

Overall reported humanitarian funding as of end-May 2018 has been at three quarters (74 per cent) of that reported at the same time in 2017.

The growing gap since March 2018 may be a cause of concern as the country has been hit by heavy flooding and Cyclone Sagar in April and May, as well as increasing tensions in the border areas between Somaliland and Puntland. While response will, consequently, require strengthening in the coming weeks and the second half of 2018, including due to increased risks of acute watery diarrhea / cholera, a drastic shortfall in available resources may be looming over the operation, calling for strengthened collective resource mobilization efforts