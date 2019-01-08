2017-2018 Somalia humanitarian funding analysis (data as of 07 January 2019)

The overall humanitarian situation in Somalia improved in 2018 due to the above-average Gu rains and sustained humanitarian response. However, the gains remain fragile and humanitarian needs are likely to increase given the poor Deyr (October – December) rainy season in most parts of the country. Of particular concern is the rainfall deficit in parts of Somaliland and Puntland, as well as some parts of central Somalia, where drought conditions are expected after the coming dry season, which is likely to be longer-than-average. Early action is needed to prevent further deterioration of the situation and to support more than 4.2 million people that will require assistance in 2019.

By the end of December 2018, the Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) had received US$845 million. Together with approximately US$242 million received for activities outside the HRP but closely aligned with its strategic priorities, the Somalia operation received US$1.09 billion in donor contributions in 2018. This is 82 per cent of what was reported in the same period in 2017. The cumulative receipts for both HRP and non-HRP activities, are also 82 per cent each of contributions received by the end of December 2017.

While the overall funding in 2018 is less than the total funding received in 2017, contributions in September 2018 were 31 per cent more than that reported in September 2017. This boost in funding for the fourth quarter allowed humanitarian actors sustain life-saving response for people that were already recovering from multiple shocks such as floods, Cyclone Sagar, longstanding conflict and marginalization. Funding in December 2018 was not only lowest recorded per month in the year but also significantly less (17 per cent) than that reported in December 2017. This could point to potential funding shortages in the first months of 2019, when early funding will be critical to enable humanitarian partners to sustain their life-saving efforts and prevent further deterioration of the situation, especially in the northern parts of Somalia.