Somalia
10 things you need to know about the drought in Somalia
1. Somalia is on the front line of climate change.
The devastating results of this are recurrent droughts and floods that cause widespread displacement, rapid urbanization, hunger, malnutrition and increased poverty.
2. Somalia is the most severely drought-affected country in the Horn of Africa.
The situation is now critical following three consecutive below-average rainy seasons, severe water shortages and rising food prices.
Read more on Exposure.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.