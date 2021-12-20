Somalia

10 things you need to know about the drought in Somalia

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

1. Somalia is on the front line of climate change.

The devastating results of this are recurrent droughts and floods that cause widespread displacement, rapid urbanization, hunger, malnutrition and increased poverty.

2. Somalia is the most severely drought-affected country in the Horn of Africa.

The situation is now critical following three consecutive below-average rainy seasons, severe water shortages and rising food prices.

Read more on Exposure.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content