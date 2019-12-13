World Vision Solomon Islands Better Learning Environment Project (SIBLE), December 2019

DID YOU KNOW?

• 2011 Education Sector Survey in the Solomon Islands reveal that;

Only 43% of schools have access to a water supply. Only 66% of schools have access to toilets. More than 80% of the 505 primary schools do not have access to power.

• Baseline Survey (42 Schools) in the Solomon Islands;

At least 50% of schools need new Water, Sanitation & Health (WASH) facilities, while others need upgrading and refurbishment. Improvements need to be made in the management of WASH facilities. Many schools do not have daily group hand washing.

• Lack of functional WASH facilities is one of the barriers that leads to absenteeism.

• Provision of adequate WASH facilities to accompany behavioral change around hygiene practices, and electricity in schools can advance education outcomes through higher attendance rate.

PROJECT GOAL

Improve the learning performances of girls and boys by reducing diseases and illness caused by limited access to adequate and affordable drinking water, sanitation and hygiene.