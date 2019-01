Special Weather Bulletin Number Six (2 Jan 2019)

SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN NUMBER SIX ISSUED BY THE SOLOMON ISLANDS METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES AT 2:00PM THIS AFTERNOON WEDNESDAY 02ND JANUARY 2019.

A SPECIAL WEATHER ADVICE IS CURRENT FOR SOLOMON ISLANDS.

SITUATION: AT 11:00AM THIS MORNING A TROPICAL LOW WITH A CENTRAL PRESSURE OF 996 HECTOPASCALS WAS LOCATED NEAR 7.0 DEGREES LATITUDE SOUTH AND 173.2 DEGREES LONGITUDE EAST. THIS IS LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 331 NAUTICAL MILES (613 KILOMETERS) NORTHEAST OF ANUTA ISLAND, TEMOTU PROVINCE. THE SYSTEM IS MOVING EAST AT 15 KNOTS.

EXPECT WINDS OF 15 TO 25 KNOTS GUSTING UP TO 35 KNOTS OVER MOST WATERS. SEAS WILL BE MODERATE TO ROUGH WITH MODERATE WEST TO NORTHWEST SWELLS.

EXPECT HEAVY RAIN WITH SQUALLY THUNDERSTORMS OVER MOST PROVINCES.

PEOPLE IN ALL THE PROVINCES SHOULD TAKE PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AS BAD WEATHER ASSOCIATED WITH THE TROPICAL LOW POSES THREATS TO LIVES AND PROPERTIES.

PLEASE LISTEN TO ALL RADIO OUTLETS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION.

THE NEXT UPDATE WILL BE ISSUED AT 7:00PM THIS EVENING.

DATE: 02ND JANUARY 2019

Source: Supplied by Solomon Islands Meteorological Service