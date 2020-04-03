Solomon Islands, Vanuatu - Tropical Cyclone HAROLD (GDACS, JTWC, Solomon Islands Met Service, VMGD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 April 2020)

A new Tropical Cyclone named HAROLD formed over the Solomon Sea, started moving east toward the Solomon Islands, and made landfall over the San Cristobal Island (south Solomon Islands) on 2 April, as a tropical storm. On 3 April at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located over San Cristobal and approximately 710 km north-west of Espiritu Santo Island (Vanuatu), with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h (tropical storm).

According to media, on 3 April, a number of people are reported missing, following an incident occurred to a passenger ferry in the Solomon Sea between Guadalcanal and Malaita Islands.

On the forecast track, HAROLD is forecast to continue moving south-east entering in the Coral Sea, strenghtening and expected to pass very close to Espiritu Santo western coast on 4-5 April and to make landfall over Malakula Island (Vanuatu) on 6 April in the morning (UTC).