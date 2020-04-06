Solomon Islands + 2 more

Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji - Tropical Cyclone HAROLD update (GDACS, JTWC, VMGD, Fiji Met Service, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 06 April 2020)

  • Tropical Cyclone HAROLD continued moving south-east over the Coral Sea and made landfall over southwest coast of Espiritu Santo Island (north Vanuatu) on 6 April around 0.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds up to 215 km/h. On 6 April, in the morning (UTC), its centre was located inland over Espiritu Santo approximately 45 km west of Luganville (town of Vanuatu).

  • Media report, as of 6 April, 7 fatalities and 21 people are still missing across Salomon Islands, after an incident occurred to a passenger ferry in the Solomon Sea due to storm surge. In addition, media report, hundreds of people preventively evacuated across Espiritu Santo.

  • On the forecast track, HAROLD is forecast to continue moving south-east over southern Espiritu Santo, Malo and Pentecost Islands on 6 April in the morning (UTC). Then HAROLD is expected to continue moving south-east over the sea and to pass close to Kandavu Island (south Fiji) on 8 April in the morning.

  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over Vanuatu, as well as over Fiji starting from 7 April.

