Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji - Tropical Cyclone HAROLD update (GDACS, JTWC, VMGD, Fiji Met Service, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 06 April 2020)

Tropical Cyclone HAROLD continued moving south-east over the Coral Sea and made landfall over southwest coast of Espiritu Santo Island (north Vanuatu) on 6 April around 0.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds up to 215 km/h. On 6 April, in the morning (UTC), its centre was located inland over Espiritu Santo approximately 45 km west of Luganville (town of Vanuatu).

Media report, as of 6 April, 7 fatalities and 21 people are still missing across Salomon Islands, after an incident occurred to a passenger ferry in the Solomon Sea due to storm surge. In addition, media report, hundreds of people preventively evacuated across Espiritu Santo.

On the forecast track, HAROLD is forecast to continue moving south-east over southern Espiritu Santo, Malo and Pentecost Islands on 6 April in the morning (UTC). Then HAROLD is expected to continue moving south-east over the sea and to pass close to Kandavu Island (south Fiji) on 8 April in the morning.