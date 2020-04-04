Solomon Islands + 2 more
Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji - Tropical Cyclone HAROLD-20 (DG ECHO, GDACS, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 April 2020)
- After affecting Solomon Islands as a category 2 tropical cyclone (max wind speed of 145 km/h), TC Harold continued to move in a south-eastern direction. It is forecast to make landfall over Malakula Island, Vanuatu on 6 April in the morning as a category 4 tropical cyclone (max wind speed 222km/h).
- Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department issued a tropical cyclone warning for Torba and Sanma provinces. - The provinces can expect strong winds, heavy rainfalls and flooding over low lying areas and areas close to river banks including coastal flooding. Similar bad weather can be expected for provinces Malapama, Penama and Shefa.
- In Solomon Islands, 28 people were reported missing from a passenger boat. A search and rescue mission was underway on 3 April.
- In the next days TC Harold-20 is forecast to continue moving south-east towards Fiji.