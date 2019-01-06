Solomon Islands - Tropical cyclone Penny (DG ECHO, Solomon Islands National Emergency Operations Centre, Government of the Marshall Islands) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 January 2019)

As of 22:00 (UTC) on the 5 January TC PENNY was located 668 km south west of Rennell Island, moving slowly south west, away from the Solomon Islands, as a Tropical Depression.

The National Disaster Management Office of the Solomon Islands has now cancelled the special weather advisory issued on the 5 January; however warnings remain in place for strong winds.

As of the 5 January, the Solomon Islands Red Cross Society reports 827 affected and 174 destroyed households in three provinces (Malaita, Western and Guadalcanal).