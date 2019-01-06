Solomon Islands - Tropical cyclone Penny (DG ECHO, Solomon Islands National Emergency Operations Centre, Government of the Marshall Islands) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 January 2019)
As of 22:00 (UTC) on the 5 January TC PENNY was located 668 km south west of Rennell Island, moving slowly south west, away from the Solomon Islands, as a Tropical Depression.
The National Disaster Management Office of the Solomon Islands has now cancelled the special weather advisory issued on the 5 January; however warnings remain in place for strong winds.
As of the 5 January, the Solomon Islands Red Cross Society reports 827 affected and 174 destroyed households in three provinces (Malaita, Western and Guadalcanal).
The Marshall Islands have declared the State of Emergency for 31 days; however the government states that no external support is needed at this stage.