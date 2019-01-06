06 Jan 2019

Solomon Islands - Tropical cyclone Penny (DG ECHO, Solomon Islands National Emergency Operations Centre, Government of the Marshall Islands) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Jan 2019 View Original

  • As of 22:00 (UTC) on the 5 January TC PENNY was located 668 km south west of Rennell Island, moving slowly south west, away from the Solomon Islands, as a Tropical Depression.

  • The National Disaster Management Office of the Solomon Islands has now cancelled the special weather advisory issued on the 5 January; however warnings remain in place for strong winds.

  • As of the 5 January, the Solomon Islands Red Cross Society reports 827 affected and 174 destroyed households in three provinces (Malaita, Western and Guadalcanal).

  • The Marshall Islands have declared the State of Emergency for 31 days; however the government states that no external support is needed at this stage.

