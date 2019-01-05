Solomon Islands – Tropical Cyclone Penny (DG ECHO, Solomon Islands National Emergency Operations Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 January 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 05 Jan 2019 — View Original
- On 4 January, TC Penny was located 643 km south-west of Rennell Island, moving south-east at 20 km/h.
- Solomon Islands National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) reported livelihoods and infrastructure to be the most affected sectors and Guadalcanal, Isabel and Malaita and Makita the most impacted provinces.
- Estimated affected population is 23 708 persons (4 480 households) across five provinces.
- Six people are reportedly missing.