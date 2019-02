Solomon Islands: Strong Wind Warning Number Eight (7 Feb 2019)

STRONG WIND WARNING NUMBER EIGHT ISSUED BY THE SOLOMON ISLANDS METEOROLOGICAL SERVICE AT 9:00AM THIS MORNING, THURSDAY 7th FEBRUARY, 2019.

A STRONG WIND WARNING IS ENFORCE FOR MOST WATERS.

SITUATION: A MONSOON TROUGH LIES JUST SOUTH OF SOLOMON ISLANDS.

EXPECT WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS OF 15 TO 25 KNOTS GUSTING TO 30 KNOTS WITH MODERATE TO ROUGH SEAS AND MODERATE SWELLS (2.5 METERS) OVER MOST WATERS.

SCATTERED SHOWERS WITH HEAVY RAIN AREAS AND THUNDERSTORMS.

SEA TRAVELERS IN THOSE AREAS SHOULD TAKE PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AS THESE STRONG WINDS HAVE THE POTENTIAL OF PRODUCING DANGEROUS WAVE CONDITIONS WHICH ARE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL BOATS.