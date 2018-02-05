Solomon Islands: Initial Situation Overview (ISO) - Tropical Depression, 5 February 2018

Crises Overview

A tropical depression moved over the Solomon Island on Wednesday 24 January, causing high winds and heavy rain throughout the weekend. The highest cumulative rainfall (estimated to be between 450mm-670mm) occurred between the 24-28 January in 29 wards, across Central, Western, Malaita, Isabel and Guadalcanal provinces. The overall impacts of the event are minimal. The most commonly reported damaged was that of detached roofs due to strong winds, specifically in Renn-bell, Guadalcanal, Makira and Malaita. Heavy rain also has impacts on food gardens, water systems and critical infrastructures through flooding and landslides.

Anticipated scope and scale Priority Needs

The current impacts have been limited and within the coping capacity of the local provinces. Commination and information flow have proved to be a challenge and as such information on the impacts has been slow to be reported. Across the country damage to homes and food gardens has been reported but the total numbers of those affected is still unclear. As such the number of those in need is also unclear. There is a high probability of further tropical depression forming in the coming days and weeks which could slowly exacerbate the situation.

Access Constrains

The current challenges to the flow of information due Telekom tower and HF radio not functioning is the greatest constraint. Roads and bridges have also been reportedly affected across the country by flash flooding, temporarily restricting movement and in the long-term worsening road conditions on some roads by creating/worsening potholes.