Solomon Islands: Humanitarian Coordination Structure (As of 25 May 2022)

The National Disaster Council Act of 1989 outlines the legislative framework and authorises the 2018 National Disaster Management Plan which addresses preparedness, response and recovery. Furthermore, it stipulates that the country uses the term “committee”; rather than “cluster”. At the strategic level, the National Disaster Council (NDC) oversees the National Disaster Operations Committee (N-DOC) – chaired by the Director of the National Disaster Management Office - which carries out the strategic objectives of the NDC. Agencies and organisations within the cluster system support and are aligned with various sector committees responding to disaster. Currently, sector committees are established for Health, Education, Protection, Livelihood, Infrastructure, and Camp Management. Coordinated by N-DOC, they are responsible for sector responses to disaster events.

Disclaimer UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.