Solomon Islands: Heavy Rain Alert Number One (4 Feb 2019)

HEAVY RAIN ALERT NUMBER ONE ISSUED BY THE SOLOMON ISLANDS METEOROLOGICAL SERVICE AT 7:30AM THIS MORNING, MONDAY 4th FEBRUARY 2019.

A HEAVY RAIN ALERT IS INFORCE FOR MOST PROVINCES.

SITUATION: A TROUGH LIES OVER SOLOMON ISLANDS.

ASSOCIATED CLOUD AND HEAVY RAIN ARE EXPECTED TO AFFECT THE SOLOMON ISLANDS WITHIN THE NEXT 24 TO 48 HOURS.

SUCH LOCALISED HEAVY RAIN MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING OVER COMMUNITIES LIVING CLOSE TO LARGE RIVERS, STREAMS AND LOW LYING AREAS.

NEXT UPDATE WILL BE ISSUED AT 7PM THIS EVENING.

DATE: FEBRUARY 4th 2019.