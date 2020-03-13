Solomon Islands - Floods and landslides (Solomon Islands Meteo Service, RSIPF, media)

Heavy rain has been affecting central parts of the country causing floods and landslides that resulted in fatalities and damage.

According to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF), as of 13 March, 2 people died and 6 are reported still missing following a landslide in Lambi (west Guadalcanal Island). Roads and bridges have been flooded on both Guadalcanal and Malaita islands.

Search and rescue teams have been deployed by the national authorities in the area affected by the landslide.