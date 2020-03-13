Solomon Islands

Solomon Islands - Floods and landslides (Solomon Islands Meteo Service, RSIPF, media)

Source
Published
Origin
View original

  • Heavy rain has been affecting central parts of the country causing floods and landslides that resulted in fatalities and damage.

  • According to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF), as of 13 March, 2 people died and 6 are reported still missing following a landslide in Lambi (west Guadalcanal Island). Roads and bridges have been flooded on both Guadalcanal and Malaita islands.

  • Search and rescue teams have been deployed by the national authorities in the area affected by the landslide.

  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast across the central islands, including Guadalcanal.

Related Content